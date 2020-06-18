A Kerrville man indicted in February on a methamphetamine charge was jailed again on suspicion of possessing a felony drug.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Edward Shay Stoy on June 12 and accused him of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes meth. Stoy, born in 1991, was in jail Tuesday on a $3,500 bond.
Stoy has been arrested 18 times in Kerr County since 2008 — mostly on charges of public intoxication, theft and violating probation. He has a tentative jury trial scheduled for Oct. 6 on the pending meth possession charge. He was accused of possessing less than 1 gram of the drug on Christmas Day 2019.
Stoy was sentenced to a year in state jail in 2015 for stealing backhoe buckets and a jackhammer in 2012. He was initially allowed a chance to avoid a felony theft conviction by completing five years of probation. He violated probation in 2013, according to court records, but was given another chance. He then violated probation again in 2015 and was convicted and sentenced to jail.
