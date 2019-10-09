Roads will close in Kerrville for a few hours to accommodate the Tivy High School Homecoming Parade on Thursday.
Parade entrants will be staging on Hugo Street from Water Street to Guadalupe Street. This road will be closed at 5 p.m.
The route for the parade will be Water Street from State Highway 27 to State Highway 16, across State Highway 16 into the downtown area. Water Street from State Highway 16 to Washington Street, and Earl Garrett Street from Water Street to State Highway 27 will be closed. These sections of road will close at 6 p.m.
This closure lasts approximately two hours. The city has advised residents to expect heavy traffic congestion in and around these areas.
Access for emergency service vehicles will not be hindered, according to the city.
