If someone picked up a map of Ingram, they would be looking at the past — Ingram, circa 1984.
The city is working on updating the map so that it shows all of the annexation and de-annexation adjustments that have been made over the past 35 years.
The process starts with Wellborn Engineering and Surveying. During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Ingram City Council approved entering a contract with Wellborn to perform some basic services, like compiling a collection of past annexation and de-annexation deeds and drafting up a newer version of the map, said Mark Bosma, the city administrator.
“Then when there (are) future annexations, it won’t be as difficult,” Bosma said. “We could just re-do the map and then just add to new location.”
Ingram has an unofficial draft of the map with current boundaries drawn out now, but the city needs something a little more official.
“(The unofficial boundaries) are not a legal description as there are no metes and bounds and varying distances used to define the boundary,” Bosma said.
The proposal from Wellborn will cost $13,600.
More on the topic of maps: council approved some advertisements that will go on the city map, which is produced by JCGraphix and will cost somewhere around $500.
Also approved at the meeting was the first public hearing of annexing Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park, hiring a new auditor — the last one quit — and a proposal for an electrical project.
Additionally, council discussed selling an old machine that the city owns but doesn’t use anymore and an update on a mural that will go on the T.J. Moore Lumber Yard building.
