A 59-year-old Kerrville man with at least two DWI convictions was released from the county jail this week with two more DWI charges.
Jail records indicate Stephen Frank Thompson, who has been arrested 15 times in Kerr County since 2010, was booked at the county jail on Jan. 31 and released Monday on a $10,000 bond. He was arrested on a warrant issued for one of his two pending felony DWI charges. Thompson received the second charge while he was under indictment on the first one. The indictments accuse him of driving while intoxicated on or about Dec. 30, 2018, and Aug. 27, 2019.
The two felony charges each are punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law. Records indicate Thompson has been convicted of DWI twice in Kerr County, which makes any subsequent DWI charge a felony.
Thompson has been booked at the jail seven times on suspicion of public intoxication, once on an accusation of misdemeanor assault, and twice for violating probation, according to jail records. He violated probation twice after his last DWI conviction, according to court records.
Thompson is scheduled to appear before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Feb. 20.
