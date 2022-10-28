A Discussion on business and marketing and how important it is for a business, moderated by Julie Davis, Convention and Visitors Bureau, consists of Alison Beuche’, Daniel Coleman and Clint Morris at the Kerr Economic Development Corp.’s Innovation and Business Forum on Thursday at Schreiner University.
Winners of the H-E-B top producers award for their Iberico pork products, Sondra Crawford, center, and Ashley Martin, owners of Iberico Farm, are congratulated by Rovey Gutierrez with H-E-B, left, during the Office of the Governor’s session of the Kerr Economic Development Corp.’s Innovation and Business Forum on Thursday.
Discussions on accessing funding opened up the afternoon session at the Kerr Economic Development Corp.’s Innovation and Business Forum with experts, from left, Amber Thomason, Clint Fiore and Chris Broaten on Thursday at the Schreiner Cailloux Campus Activity Center.
Craig Rotter with Texas A&M University presents Identity and its Role in Leadership to examine what a leader is and where their motivations come from at the Schreiner University Cailloux Campus Activity Center as a part of the Innovation and Business Forum on Thursday. The event was jointly sponsored by the Kerr Economic Development Corp. and the Officer of the Governor (of the state of Texas).
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Nearly 300 people attended workshops during the Innovation and Business Forum on Thursday at Schreiner University’s Cailloux Campus Activity Center, sponsored jointly by Kerr Economic Development Corp. and the Office of the Governor.
The morning sessions featured roundtable discussions on a variety of topics, including cybersecurity, business marketing and communications and access to finance and funding, led by leaders in the community and hosted by Pete Calderon. After opening remarks by Texas Workforce Commission CommissionerRepresenting LaborJulian Alvarez and Ricardo Canova from the Office of the Governor, the audience settled into three 45-minute sessions.
