Nearly 300 people attended workshops during the Innovation and Business Forum on Thursday at Schreiner University’s Cailloux Campus Activity Center, sponsored jointly by Kerr Economic Development Corp. and the Office of the Governor.

The morning sessions featured roundtable discussions on a variety of topics, including cybersecurity, business marketing and communications and access to finance and funding, led by leaders in the community and hosted by Pete Calderon. After opening remarks by Texas Workforce Commission Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez and Ricardo Canova from the Office of the Governor, the audience settled into three 45-minute sessions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.