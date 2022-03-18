Schreiner design students present senior projects

The Division of Visual and Performing Arts at Schreiner University will be presenting the Graphic Design Senior Exhibition, titled “Passion Project,” at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center. The show is scheduled to run until April 18.
A reception will be hosted by the seniors in the show 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the KACC. It is an opportunity for the community to view and support the work for up-and-coming designers and artists as they launch their professional careers. The design students will be presenting their senior thesis projects, along with a selection of portfolio work.
