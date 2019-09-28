A 29-year-old Kerrville man on parole for burglary was given concurrent sentences totaling eight years in prison on drug-related charges, including selling marijuana to a minor, dealing methamphetamine and evidence tampering.
Christopher Dylan Mosier pleaded guilty to three felonies before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Friday: Delivering less than 1 gram of meth, trying to hide the meth from Kerrville police and delivering marijuana to someone younger than 18. All were committed on Oct. 5, 2018.
Emerson sentenced Mosier to prison and ordered him to pay about $1,000 in court costs, $180 restitution for lab testing and $986 for a court-appointed attorney.
Mosier’s charges were enhanced due to prior felony convictions, for which he’s on parole. Due to his recent felonies, he’s been accused of violating parole.
Mosier was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 after failing to appear in court and violating a three-year probation agreement on charges of burglary of a habitation, deadly conduct through discharge of a firearm (he shot at a home) and debit/credit card abuse.
