The Salvation Army is asking residents to help those in need experience the joy of opening Christmas presents this year.
Angel Trees are located at the mall and various businesses around town in support of the nonprofit’s annual toy drive. The trees are decorated with paper angels representing a child or senior who without this program may not receive a gift at Christmas, according to a press release from the Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families experiencing financial hardship,” said Captain David Swyers, commanding officer in Kerrville. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December at Walmart, Gibson’s Discount Center, Comerica Bank, Texas Hill Country Bank, Security State Bank & Trust, River Hills Mall, Peterson Women’s Associates and The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. Completed Angels must be returned to Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., by Saturday, Dec. 14.
The nonprofit expects to have over 400 children and seniors enrolled in the program this year.
Volunteers are needed throughout November and December to help work to sort and distribute items received.
For more information call The Salvation Army at 820-315-5751 or visit the Kroc Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.