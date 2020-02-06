This storm system likely disappointed most of the Hill Country, although reports of sleet and a few snow showers were observed mainly north and west of Kerrville on Wednesday.
Heavy snow stretched from Midland to Lubbock and areas northwest of Abilene, which will create travel hazards for those traveling north of the Hill Country today.
Locally, we clear out with sunshine and warmer daytime highs in the lower to middle 50s today. Northwest winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
After sunset, winds subside. It will be cold with lows between 25 and 30 degrees.
Southwest winds promote a rapid warmup with highs around 70 degrees Friday afternoon. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph.
No precipitation is expected through Saturday, but models show a potentially active wet weather pattern on tap starting Sunday and continuing through portions of next week.
