A raid by Kerr County’sSpecial Response Teamon a Fifer Street home on Monday yielded two arrests and the seizure of 8.03 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of THC, 14.3 grams ecstasy and 6.8 grams of Xanax and Adderall, $1935.00 in U.S. currency and two semi-automatic pistols, according to authorities.
Kerrville residents Christopher O’neal Irvin, 45, and David Guadalupe Alvarado, 40, were arrested at the home and booked at the Kerr County jail on Tuesday following an investigation conducted Monday by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the multi-county Criminal Interdiction Team. The team includes peace officers from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Police Department.
