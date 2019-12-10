Residents will have some opportunities to meet candidates for sheriff throughout the next year.
One such event is slated this week. Candidate Eli Garcia will meet with the public at a downtown restaurant on Thursday.
“Let’s eat, drink, and be ugly,” states a flyer for the event, which has an ugly Christmas sweater theme. The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Humble Fork, 701 Water St.
The Times will publish notice of other opportunities to meet candidates as information becomes available.
