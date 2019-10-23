In the wake of Kerr County’s budgetary decision to close the county’s animal shelter on Saturdays, the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee will discuss today how the county could work nonprofit groups to help with pet adoptions.
While the issue of the operational hours will not be discussed under the agenda rules of the Kerr County Commissioners Court, it will be an underlying issue for supporters of the shelter who expect to attend.
County Commis-sioners, including Judge Rob Kelly, are trying to encourage the formation or partnership with a nonprofit to help offset the costs. Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz described the county’s decision to limit the hours as difficult, yet necessary, due to the county’s overtime issues with deferred compensation.
While the 501(c)(3) organization may not even exist yet, the county wants to form some kind of relationship with one that would help keep animal euthanization numbers down, said advisory committee member Phyllis Allen.
“When animal control gets full, they (could) call up this nonprofit, and the nonprofit goes and gets whatever number of animals they need to make the population not considered full anymore,” Allen said.
Karen Guerriero, who also sits on the advisory committee, said the exact role of the nonprofit isn’t really set in stone yet. There’s also been talk about the nonprofit helping fund a potential new shelter facility.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Guerriero said. “What’s important is to really define what that role of the nonprofit will be.”
Allen said the idea for a nonprofit relationship is driven by Letz, who serves as the liaison between the Commissioners Court and the KCAS Advisory Board. Letz said he has been advocating such an arrangement for some time to help ease the county’s animal control burdens.
The new hours and volunteer policy gathered a large crowd at Monday’s commissioners court meeting, but since talking about the matter wasn’t on the agenda, no one from the audience was allowed to speak on it.
Kelly said during the meeting, however, that he would personally support the start-up of a 501(c)(3) organization that would help with adoptions and animal shelter.
Guerriero said that the topic of the new hours and new policy might come up today, even though they are not on the agenda for today’s meeting.
“Since we have talked about things in the past that haven’t been on the agenda, I would think that it might come up,” Guerriero said. “There will be a lot of people in attendance.”
But most of the conversation about recent policy changes will happen at a specially called meeting the commissioners court will host, Guerriero said. The date, time and place of that meeting has not been announced.
Allen said she hopes the advisory board will be able to weigh in on the new hours and new volunteer policy.
“I hope, in the end, that all the kinks will be worked out and that everybody will be happy and satisfied that the animals of Kerr County are being taken care of,” Allen said.
The committee also will talk about a revised KCAS fee schedule, registration requirements and an annual schedule of events.
Additionally, the committee will get an update on some changes to the draft of the city of Kerrville’s revised animal services code. The code is being rewritten to make sure it is consistent with the county’s code.
The meeting is at 1 p.m. today at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.