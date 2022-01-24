As Kerrville and the Hill Country continue to see rapid growth, the award-winning medical practice of Dr. Tamyra Rogers is expanding its two San Antonio locations to include a location for residents of the Kerrville area. Rogers is the lead practitioner and owner behind Dr. Rogers Centers, one of the first health care facilities in South Texas to offer both comprehensive weight loss and holistic primary care in one location.
“Men and women of all ages and walks of life can rely on Dr. Rogers Centers for annual physicals, primary care and comprehensive medical treatment. Furthermore, patients benefit from a time-saving, in-house diagnostics laboratory and ultrasound radiology suite. No matter what the treatment, Dr. Rogers Centers continually strives to improve quality, breadth of service and affordability, while fostering successful partnerships with referring physicians, related health professionals and program participants,” a spokesperson said in a press release.
