Michael Wingard traveled all the way to the other side of the world to find that what he learned about was his own home in the Hill Country.
“It gave me an opportunity to gain a different cultural experience so I could better understand Japanese culture and, in turn, American culture,” Wingard said. “When I first got back, it was a bit of a shock. I realized how different our cultures were right afterwards because it provided a direct comparison.”
Wingard, a student at Tivy High School, was one of 22 kids from Texas who participated in an exchange program called the KAKEHASHI Project sponsored by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The program also involves students from other states and Guam.
Six of the Texas students were interviewed and selected to go to Japan through the National Museum of the Pacific War, said David Shields, the museum’s director of education.
“The hope is that the young people participating in this program will develop a wider perspective when viewing different cultures and become more responsible and civic-minded citizens of the world, committed to being engaged in global issues that affect all of us,” Shields said.
Jordy Parker, also a student in Kerrville, said he found that the biggest cultural difference between the Hill Country and Japan is the politeness.
“The cashiers handed you your bags with two hands,” Parker said. “When they handed you your receipt, they handed it to you with two hands, and they’d bow to you. Even with something so small like that, they were so polite about it.”
Another Tivy student, Abigail Borden, said her favorite moment in Japan was getting to stay with a host family.
“We got paired with a student from the school we were attending, and we basically got to stay with them in their home for two nights,” Borden said. “That was definitely the best part of the trip.”
Wingard added that staying with the host family also was his favorite part of the trip, because living in a Japanese home with a Japanese family is one of the best ways to really immerse in the culture.
“They were very gracious and so kind,” Wingard said. “When I got there, I was served the most interesting dinner I’ve ever had in my life. I don’t even know what it was, I can’t even describe it. But it moved in the heat, which was really strange. It looked like it was alive, but it wasn’t.”
There also were some students from Japan who came to stay in Texas with host families. The National Museum of the Pacific War found Texas host families for the Japanese students.
This year was the second time that the museum participated in this program, following a trial run in March 2018, Shields said. The museum and Japan International Cooperation Center, or rather, JICE, which is the branch of the Japanese Foreign Ministry responsible for the program, are discussing a 2020 program.
“Japan and the U.S. are now close friends and important allies, and yet at one time they were mortal enemies,” Shields said. “(The youth’s) increased awareness will hopefully foster new bridges between Japanese and American young people that ultimately encourages greater cooperation through new friendships and social engagement.”
Borden said that the group also got to meet some government officials and learn about World War II, which was exciting for her. She wants to be a nurse and thinks the medical aspect of the war is especially intriguing.
“Programs like KAKEHASHI prove that our stories are not merely nostalgic but instead are revealed as living stories in the actions of young Texans traveling to Japan proving that our story — the story of Americans — is still being written,” Shields said.
For Parker, who hopes to someday work abroad teaching English or another language, it was the first time he left the U.S., and he said he thoroughly enjoyed it.
“I feel wiser; I feel like I’ve seen more of the world,” Parker said. “The experience of getting on the plane and being in another country, the whole exchange, was a really useful experience.”
