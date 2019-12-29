Information released this month by the state comptroller’s office indicates sales tax revenue has increased over at least the last five years for Kerr County and Kerrville, while Ingram revenue has remained somewhat stagnant.
Approximate sales tax revenue for this calendar total $10.9 million for Kerrville, $556,000 for Ingram and $4.2 million for Kerr County, compared to 2018 approximate figures of $10.4 million, $515,000 and $4 million, respectively.
Gilberto Salinas, chief operating officer of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, said the numbers are indicative of “a healthy local economy.”
“For a community our size, $11 million in sales tax revenues rivals cities of population bases 3-4 times our size,” Salinas said in a Friday email. “Kerrville is a destination for shopping and other service-oriented activities, drawing from the northern and southern parts of the Hill Country and as far as Junction. We’ve also seen an uptick in the medical and manufacturing sectors, which also is a draw for its employee base, which has a correlation with local spending.”
Despite the national trend of online shopping taking a toll on many cities’ sales tax revenues, “Kerrville continues to provide a value-added product and service at the local level, which encourages people to spend in our city,” Salinas added.
Although Ingram revenue increased from last year, it decreased from 2016 to 2018, and was at about $544,000 in 2015 — not much lower than this year’s figure.
Sales tax revenues statewide for cities totaled $523.9 million this period — a 7.31 percent increase over the comparable period last year, according to the comptroller’s office. Sales tax revenues for counties statewide totaled $50.8 million — a 4.85 percent increase from last year’s period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.