Scott Monroe, one of Kerr County’s two district attorneys, said he’ll retire next year from his post as 198th District Attorney.
This year is Monroe’s 40th year practicing law. He was a civil law attorney for most of his career, but worked as a prosecutor in the 198th DA’s office for seven or eight years in the 1980s. Afterward, he was a criminal defense attorney for a brief period. Monroe has served as the 198th District Attorney for the last seven years.
“I’m ready to do something else,” Monroe said on Thursday. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last seven years. It’s really been a very fulfilling way to close out the practice of law. And I’m so pleased that I did it, I’m glad for the experience, and I’m ready to move on.”
Monroe, who has lived in Kerrville all his life, said he and his wife are thinking of moving. But the rule, set down by his wife, is they can’t live any further away from their grandchildren than they do now. They have two grandsons in Austin.
“Outside of a couple of summers and when I was in college, I’ve never lived anywhere but Kerrville, so there is a part of me that says I would maybe like to test the waters and live somewhere else,” Monroe said.
Serving as 198th District Attorney has come at a personal cost, Monroe indicated. A prosecutor frequently sees the darker side of humanity. This can include photographic and video evidence of crimes.
“I’ve seen some pretty bad stuff — stuff that you don’t want to see more than once if you can avoid it,” Monroe said. “You kind of just have to numb yourself. You tell yourself you have to look at it, because it’s part of your job, and you kind of put reflectors on so it doesn’t touch any part of your personal life.”
One thing he’s learned from prosecuting felony cases the last seven years is that 80 percent or more of the cases directly or indirectly involve drug or alcohol abuse.
“It’s a huge, huge problem,” Monroe said. “And a frustrating part of that problem is that the criminal justice system is really not designed to facilitate recovery.”
The recovery community gives addicts unlimited opportunities to get better without imposing consequences for relapsing, whereas the law does not, he explained.
“You would think that being charged with a felony offense would be ‘rock bottom,’ but very, very rarely is it rock bottom,” Monroe said.
Monroe said, in his experience, only two out of 10 people who receive probation for drug-related offenses succeed in turning their lives around.
Another thing he’s learned as prosecutor is that things are very rarely as simple as they appear.
“Every problem needs to be approached uniquely, and every possible resolution considered uniquely, and that at all times you deal with people honorably and honestly,” Monroe said. “And I’ve found that the decisions you make when you do that generally do not come back and bite you later.”
As to whether Monroe intends to undertake any professional endeavors after he leaves office in December 2020, he’s not sure. By then, he’ll be almost 67 years old, he said.
“I’ll kind of wait and see how the smoke clears,” Monroe said. “I’ve had people say, ‘You’re going to be bored,’ and my first thought is, ‘A little boredom would not be so bad.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.