A presentation on the founding families of Medina will be the highlight of the next meeting of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
The DRT’s Joshua D. Brown Chapter will hold its October meeting at Billy Gene’s Restaurant, 1489 Junction Highway, at 5 p.m. Oct. 28. The program will feature Tammy Kneuper, whose subject will be “Medina Founding Families.”
Kneuper has been a qualified member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas by lineal descent from Thomas Jefferson Keese since October 2016. She was sworn in as a member of the DRT Joshua D. Brown Chapter in Kerrville in December of the same year. She holds the office of Bandera County District Clerk, a position held since 1999 when the Combination County and District Clerk office split into two offices due to the increase of population.
Kneuper was born and raised in Medina by her parents, Mona Allen and Charles Shannon Seale, who were also born and raised in Medina. She and Gerald, her husband of 47 years, live on the family farm in Medina, where they raised their children. Their two children are Charles Kneuper and Shannon Miller, and they have three grandsons and one granddaughter.
The JDB Chapter participated in the Texas Heritage Days on Sept. 27, providing activities for the school children in attendance. The Texas History Trunk was featured, which gives an idea of what life was like during the days of the Texas Republic, and includes animal furs, coonskin caps, period clothing and quill pens with cactus ink.
The DRT also celebrated Gonzales Day on Oct. 2, when in 1835 the citizens of Gonzales refused to return a small cannon in their possession that was demanded by the Mexican government. The Texians challenged the Mexican army to “Come and Take It,” and after a short battle the Mexican troops withdrew. A few rifle volleys and this one shot from the cannon, stuffed with shrapnel made of horseshoes and chains, provided the catalyst for the Texians to realize that there was no turning back — the revolution had begun.
For more information about the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, contact Karen Robertson at 830-496-3779 or email karen441@gmail.com.
