A winter weather storm of mostly low, freezing temperatures with a chance of precipitation is due to arrive in Kerrville on Thursday, and the Kerr County Emergency Management is recommending taking the next couple of days to prepare for it.
“While this storm won’t come close to comparing to the devastating snow and ice event that lasted so long here last February, initial reports are showing it will bring very cold temperatures in the low teens, with freezing precipitation possible,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas on Monday.
