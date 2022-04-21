From left, Center Point Independent School District Police Chief Michael Earney, attorney Brett Ferguson, and his co-counsel, Kenneth Ferguson, talk Wednesday at the Kerr County Courthouse during a court recess. On trial this week is Jenna Lewis, who is accused of 36 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty stemming from an investigation that began and concluded in summer 2016.
A jury trial began Wednesday in the case of a 49-year-old Mansfield woman accused of neglecting horses, dogs, miniature donkeys, a goat and chickens in summer 2016.
Efforts to prosecute Jenna K. Lewis began that year, and she’s fought the charges ever since, with one of her attorneys, Brett Ferguson, having obtained the dismissal of an 18-page complaint against her in 2019. The office of Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins filed an amended 111-page complaint containing 36 reworded, misdemeanor animal-cruelty charges and photos of the animals. Ferguson had argued the initial complaint failed “to properly describe the animals with particularity so as to provide the defendant with actual notice of which animals were treated cruelly and in what way they were treated cruelly,” according to his motion to quash.
