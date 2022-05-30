There will be a party at the Glory Community Garden, 200 West Davis St., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11. Free burgers, chips and soda will be available, along with booths from multiple area agencies where information will be available. Kerrville Pets Alive will be on hand to administer free microchipping for dogs and cats free of charge, first come, first served.
There will be a host of organizations there to help and to inform the public on a variety of subjects. Information on summer library programs will be available, and representatives from Hill Country Master Gardeners will be on hand to give gardening and planting advice.
