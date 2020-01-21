The Hill Country Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented several medals to members of the Kerrville Fire Department to recognize their selection as outstanding firefighters of 2019.
Chapter President Robert Smith presented the medals at the Central Fire Station in a ceremony on Jan. 10.
Recipients were Officer of the Year Lt. Zane Zenner, Firefighter of the Year Lane Rhea and EMS Person of the year Daniel Jordan.
The Sons of the American Revolution is made up of men who can trace their ancestry back to involvement in the Revolutionary War.
For more information, prospective members are encouraged to contact Gerald Irion at 469-585-0959 or W.J.Scott at 830-792-4842.
