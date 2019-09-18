Jennifer Sanchez knows what it’s like to be a veteran, having retired from the U.S. Air Force, which is why the new position of assistant veterans service officer drew her attention.
“I think it’s very important to be a veteran in this position, because you can understand what the veteran is going through,” Sanchez said. “My husband’s a veteran as well, so I understand it as a member and as a spouse.”
The position is new to Kerr County’s veterans service department, which was previously a one-person show run by Marty Mistretta, the veterans service officer.
Sanchez’s job consists of mostly the same work as Mistretta’s — helping veterans understand and take advantage of their benefits.
The department’s growth spurred the need for help, Mistretta said. When Mistretta started in January, she saw a rough average of about one or two people in her office a week. These days, the office sees about three to six people per day, not including phone calls.
“I would get so backlogged because the demand was so great. I’d go home feeling guilty,” Mistretta said. “This poor guy went to war and all this stuff, and I didn’t have the time to email him back because I have so much stuff (to do). ... You don’t ever want to let them down.”
Mistretta attributes the growth to word of mouth. When she started, not many people knew her office existed and that some benefits included not just health care, but also things like license plates.
Since Sanchez has taken on the job, the workflow has become much easier, Mistretta said.
“She is on the phone constantly, I’m returning emails,” she said. “We’ll go through the day and skip lunch sometimes. We’ll realize it’s 3 p.m., and we haven’t even stopped to eat. We’re hustling to get everything done and everyone seen.”
Sanchez started about a month ago and is now knee-deep in training and getting veterans service credentials.
With more hands on deck, the veterans service department can focus on new developments. For example, the office is now encouraging veterans who have difficulty hearing to get a phone that transcribes conversations or a phone that is extra loud. Eligible veterans can get the phone for free.
“I think the difference between the office that was here before and (the office now) is that we’re customizing to the veteran that comes in,” Mistretta said.
While walk-ins are certainly welcome, the veterans service office encourages making appointments. For more information, call 830-792-2203 or email veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.
“If you are a veteran and you need help, just come in,” Sanchez said. “We might not be able to help you, but we might be able to find someone who can help you, because we have the resources.”
