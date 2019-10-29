The Hill Country will turn much colder in the days to come. We can expect a winter weather pattern Wednesday and Thursday before warmer temperatures return over the weekend.
Even with a warming trend, it remains well below average Saturday and Sunday.
First things first. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast today. Highs remain in the 60s in most areas, but there are a few models that keep temperatures in the 50s with north winds behind a cold front. Winds become north at 5 to 15 mph at some point during the day.
Drizzle and light rain showers are expected throughout the day.
Cloudy skies continue tonight with colder overnight lows between 50 and 55 degrees; some 40s are possible north of Kerrville. Locally heavy rainfall is possible overnight. North winds continue.
Wednesday should be cloudy and cold with highs holding in the 40s and 50s. This will be the coldest day of the season so far. Rain is likely. Embedded thunderstorms may also occur. North winds increase to 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon producing wind chills in the 30s Wednesday evening.
A slight chance of showers continues Wednesday night with much colder overnight lows between 33 and 37 degrees.
Clearing skies are expected Thursday, but it remains cold with highs around 55 degrees.
I believe a freeze is in the forecast for many areas Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures could end up in the upper 20s to lower 30s by daybreak Friday with light north winds.
Sunny skies are expected Friday with highs in the lower 60s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
