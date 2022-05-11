A 24-year-old Fort Worth man received concurrent, eight-year prison sentences and six felony convictions for leading police on a Nov. 24, 2021, vehicle chase in the course of smuggling five foreigners last November.
Kris Alex Issac Garcia appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on April 21 and pleaded guilty to five counts of human smuggling and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.