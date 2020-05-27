The longstanding legal battle between the city of Ingram and a small group of property owners has been marked by twists and turns, but earlier this week 198th District Court Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson recused himself from hearing the latest claim by the city that the property owners needed to immediately connect to the city’s wastewater lines in order to protect the Guadalupe River from E.Coli contamination.
After Emerson’s recusal, the city walked back from its previous request that the court rule on the legitimacy of its ordinance, instead emphasizing the public health component of potential contamination as a reason to force the property owners to connect to the sewer line. The property owners, who claim they’re on functioning septic systems, have refused to connect for various reasons.
The attorney for the defendants said the city might have been forced to add additional parties — possibly other property owners who had not connected, but who aren’t being prosecuted or sued — if it had continued with its previous request, but instead, it dismissed that part of the lawsuit.
But the attorney representing the city, Scott Tschirhart, said removing the request was “done to simplify the issues for the court,” adding that “the city simply wants compliance with the code of ordinances.”
The new judge on the case is Judge Solomon Casseb III, a district judge in Bexar County. No hearings have been set but at least one is expected in June. In that hearing, Casseb will hear plenty of claims and counterclaims between two sides, but the latest by the city is that high levels of EColi bacteria were collected in post-rainfall stormwater downstream of the properties in question and are a threat to public safety.
Roger Gordon, attorney for the property owners, filed the motion for recusal on May 18 after learning Emerson had been the county attorney in charge of giving legal advice to the commissioners court when it designated Ingram a colonia in 2005. The designation enabled the city to receive millions of dollars in USDA loans and grants. Defendants have claimed the city should never have been designated a colonia, because, they say, it doesn’t meet the legal criteria. When commissioners declared Ingram a colonia in 2005, the city had already been incorporated for decades, was served by a water system, and had a wastewater line from Kerrville’s treatment plant to an Ingram ISD campus.
Ingram City Administrator Mark Bosma, during a May 21 interview with The Times, said one of the criteria for being a colonia was that the area be populated by a lot of people with low-to-moderate incomes, which he said described Ingram. The colonia designation was vital for bringing in federal dollars for the sewer system, he said.
“Everybody blessed them for being a colonia,” Bosma said. “This isn't a rich community.”
About $10 million has been spent on the wastewater project, most of it funded under the USDA colonia program. The city wants to use more than $4 million more in USDA grants and loans for additional connections.
According to 1777.4 of the Code of Federal Regulations governing federal wastewater loans and grants, a colonia is defined as: “Any identifiable community designated in writing by the State or county in which it is located; determined to be a colonia on the basis of objective criteria including lack of potable water supply, lack of adequate sewage systems, and lack of decent, safe, and sanitary housing, inadequate roads and drainage; and existed and was generally recognized as a colonia before October 1, 1989.”
The city was incorporated in 1981. The Daily Times submitted an open records request in January to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office “for an authoritative document stating the names and ID numbers of the colonias in Kerr County, Texas.” The office replied with three documents which only show colonias in “Eastern Kerrville South” and Center Point.
Evidence the commissioners used to issue the colonia designation can be found in the city’s recent motion for enforcement available at www.dailytimes.com.
Roger Gordon, attorney for the property owners, filed a response to the city accusing it of referencing two different versions of the wastewater ordinance in the lawsuit. The 2012 ordinance set a single, $5,000 connection fee for nonresidential properties connecting to the system; while the 2019 ordinance set two different fees of $3,800 and $1,200. Gordon, in an email, said "the details matter" and he’ll challenge the fees. Gordon, in the response, argues the fees are “ridiculous” because the system was “largely paid for by government grants.”
Bosma said the fees are legal and go into a fund used for future construction and repairs.
Last week, the city of Ingram filed an emergency motion for enforcement against property owners who, it alleges, are responsible for high levels of E.coli near the Guadalupe River. An attorney for the city, Scott M. Tschirhart, collected stormwater samples on March 19 and had them tested at a lab in Kerrville. He collected another sample on May 14. All tested positive for the bacteria in levels that exceed state safety standards for swimming — some many times the standard. Tschirhart said on May 21 that he was determining whether to test for the presence of bacteria in a way that distinguishes between animal and human waste. Tests thus far haven’t distinguished between deer feces, for example, and waste that would come from leaking septic tanks.
Gordon, responded Wednesday to the city’s allegation that his clients have something to do with high levels of E.coli.
“What has changed in the last two months that has the city just now (after filing suit in April 2019) adding a new defendant (John Sheffield) and manufacturing fake emergencies?” Gordan said in an email. “Someone at City Hall is worried that we are getting closer to the truth. We look forward to contesting the city’s allegations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.