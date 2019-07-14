Bull riding, ladies barrel racing, bronc riding, calf roping and more were on tap Friday and Saturday at the Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo. Lester Meier Rodeo Company held the event at the Hill County Youth Event Center. Other activities included calf scramble and mutton busting for kids. The company will hold its next rodeo in Cuero later this week and in Johnson City on Aug. 16 and 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.