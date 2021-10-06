Peace officers with multiple agencies will be on hand to meet the public in the remodeled dining room of the McDonald’s on Sidney Baker Street this week.
The restaurant at 600 Sidney Baker St. will provide small coffees free of charge during the event, which will run 8-10 a.m. Thursday, said restaurant owner Kevin Mazzu. For customers too busy to stop inside the restaurant that morning, law enforcement officers will be outside to greet customers as they go through the drive-thru, Mazzu said.
