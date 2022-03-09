A groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday, Feb. 18, ushered in the next phase of installation of the needed electrical infrastructure for lights on Tranquility Island. Celebrating the start of the project are, from left, Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation; Michael Hornes, assistant city manager; Charlie McIlvain, Kerrville Christmas Lights Corp. board member; E.A. Hoppe, city manager; George Eychner, president of the KCLC; Judy Eychner, Kerrville council member; Bill Blackburn, Kerrville mayor; Roman Garcia and Brenda Hughes, council members; and Kim Meismer, assistant city manager. (Courtesy photo)
Members of the Kerrville City Council and city staff attended a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 18, to mark the next phase of the “Light the Island” project to install electrical infrastructure on Tranquility Island. It will allow for the expansion of the existing Christmas lighting and enhance activity on the island year round through the use of the lighting system.
The project was jointly funded by the city of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corp. and Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. The KCLC recently raised $100,000 to contribute toward the project, and the EIC provided a matching grant.
