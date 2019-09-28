At the Sept. 25 meeting of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the board of directors said farewell to longtime UGRA directors Bob Waller, president, and Wayne Musgrove.
Waller presented Musgrove with an appreciation award citing his visionary guidance and leadership during his term on the board.
Musgrove thanked the board and expressed his gratitude for making his time on the board the “highlight of my life,” he said.
Musgrove submitted his resignation from the board in June 2019 after four years of service. He was appointed to the UGRA board in August 2015 by Gov. Greg Abbott and served on several UGRA board committees, including the executive committee, where he served as treasurer and assistant secretary-treasurer of the board of directors.
Musgrave is a retired businessman and a veteran of the U.S. Navy with a past career in marine transportation, aviation, ranging and marine construction.
He has served as a board member for numerous organizations in the waterways and banking industries, including the National Museum of Naval Aviation and Former Texas Rangers Foundation.
He also served as Kerr County campaign coordinator for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during the 2014 election.
At the conclusion of the board meeting, President-elect Blake Smith recognized Waller for his years of service and leadership on the board.
Waller thanked the board and said he has learned a great deal from his fellow directors and the UGRA staff. Waller’s resignation from the board will be effective on Sept. 30, after more than five years of service. He was appointed to the board in August 2014 by Gov. Rick Perry and served on several board committees including the executive committee, where he served as president of the board of directors for two terms, as well as vice president and secretary-treasurer.
Waller is senior vice president and group manager of four Hill Country financial centers for Broadway Bank, headquartered in San Antonio.
He has a long history of service to the Kerr County community, including his current position as chairman of the city of Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission and as past president of Kerr County United Way and past chairman of the city of Kerrville Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
Waller served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a Vietnam veteran.
