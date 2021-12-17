A threat to schools appearing on social media nationwide has caused some school districts across the country to close for the day, but the Kerrville Independent School District decided that they will not be closing.
“Out of an abundance of caution we have been in close contact with the Kerrville Police Department and district administrators to ensure situational awareness,” said Mark Foust, KISD superintendent.
