James King, partner with Blackstone Claim Service, fields questions about insurance losses during the first annual Farm and Ranch Expo at Schreiner University, Saturday, April 2. More than 100 farm and ranch owners, as well as brokers and real estate agents, attended the event.
Seantal Trask, left, speaks with Trey McMinn, who is with Plateau Land and Wildlife Management, at his vendor table during a break in the lecture series, presented by the first annual Farm and Ranch Expo, Saturday, April 2, at Schreiner University.
Roger Mathews
Kerrville’s Century 21 The Hills Realty hosted their first annual Farm & Ranch Expo on Saturday at Schreiner University’s Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center. More than 100 people attended the event to listen in on farm and ranch related subjects from nationally recognized speakers.
