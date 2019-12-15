The holiday season is upon us and The Kerrville Daily Times is working to support four community groups that do important work here in the Hill Country.
With $10,000 to give, The Kerrville Daily Times will also accept financial gifts from the community in the coming days. The money will go to help support the Kerrville Salvation Army’s programs to benefit the homeless; the New Hope Counseling Center; Families and Literacy, Christian Women’s Job Corps; and the Christian Men’s Job Corps.
The organizations highlighted this year will have stories written about them over the next week to further explain the work they do in our community.
All of the donations will be held by the United Way and will be dispersed to the organizations once the campaign is over. Every person or organization that gives will have their name in the newspaper — no matter how big, or small the donation.
Please consider giving to help support the important work being done here.
