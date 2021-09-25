Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick announced Friday the university will receive a $5 million grant for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, allowing it to offer degrees in engineering and applied sciences.
Schreiner University announced at a press conference on Friday that they will receive a $5 million grant for a five-year science, technology, engineering and mathematics grant from the Texas Department of Education.
“In Texas, if you wanted to attend a small college and complete an engineering degree at a Hispanic-serving institution, you weren’t able to do that until today. Today, that situation changes. Today, you can go to a small college, you can go to a Hispanic-serving institution, and you will have the opportunity to study engineering and a variety of applied sciences fields only at Schreiner University,” said SU President Charlie McCormick.
