The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country hosted a voter registration and information event Monday, and the turnout was satisfactory, according to Dorthy Brundrett.
“That’s what we’re about is getting people to vote, convincing people that their vote counts,” said Brundrett, a member of the League of Women Voters. “Please vote, it’s your voice.”
By about 3:30 p.m., the booth outside of the Cailloux Theater had seen 13 people who stopped by to either register to vote or change their voter registration address, as Monday was the last day to register in order to vote in the upcoming November election.
One person who stopped by the booth was Vanessa Medrano of Ingram, who just got her U.S. citizenship. She was registering to vote for the first time.
“You really have a say,” Medrano said. “It’s really important to go out there and vote. That’s something I always heard in school, but I never had the chance to do it. Now that I’m a citizen, I finally can do that.”
Bonnie Powers, another member of the League of Women Voters, said a lot of Kerr County is already registered to vote, but she
doesn’t think the November election will have a big turn out.
“They register, but it’s getting out to vote that’s the problem,” Powers said. “
The ballot this year includes 10 potential amendments to the Texas constitution and, for Kerrville residents, a few amendments to the city charter.
For more information about what’s on the ballot, go to co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization focused on encouraging people to vote.
