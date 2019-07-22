The Volunteer Auxiliary of Peterson Health purchases The Kerrville Daily Times, and with bright smiles and a cheerful “good morning,” these newspapers are delivered by volunteers to every patient in every room every morning.
A favorite task for the volunteers and a treat each morning, the KDT is warmly welcomed by patients and families, according to a news release from the auxiliary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.