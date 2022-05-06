$1.6M grant will help kick off hospital growth

A the announcement of the $1.6 million EIC grant to help with infrastructure for new hospital facilities are, from left, Mary-Liz Eastland, Tom Houdeshell, Brian Bowers, Otto Schwethelm, Greg Shrader, Maggie Megee, Robert L. Schmerbeck III, Kerrville City Councilwoman Brenda Hughes, Bill Johnston, Councilwoman Judy Eychner, Dr. William E. Morris Jr., Sylvia Fritz-Dobbs, Councilwoman Kim Clarkson and Mayor Bill Blackburn.
The city of Kerrville and the Economic Improvement Corp. recently entered into an economic development grant agreement with Peterson Health to expand its medical campus and bring new jobs to the community.
“The grant will help build out regional infrastructure identified in Kerrville 2050 and will be critical for Peterson’s new $44 million Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center on the Peterson medical campus,” a spokesman for the city said in a press release.
