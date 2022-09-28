KPUB linemen leave for Florida on Wednesday morning to provide aid following damages caused by Hurricane Ian. Those volunteers are, from left, Josh Whitworth, Crew Leader David Burley, Nathaniel Crabtree, Justin Martinez, Eric Hancock, Zach Guinn and Trey Owen.
As a community-owned utility company, the Kerrville Public Utility Board is part of a network of more than 2,000 public power utilities that answer the call for mutual aid to help restore power during major events.
KPUB deployed seven of its line workers Wednesday morning to Tallahassee, Florida, to answer the call for mutual aid assistance with anticipated power restoration efforts due to damages from Hurricane Ian. In addition, KPUB has released its tree and construction contractors to respond to the storm.
