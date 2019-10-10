Record heat is possible across most of the region today, but the hot spell won’t last long. A cold front is expected to move in early Friday, with temperatures plummeting nearly 30 degrees.
Kerrville’s official record high at the USDA for this date is 89 degrees, set in 2014. This likely will be broken before the day is over.
The USDA has been the official climate site for Kerrville since 1974.
For those interested in Kerrville weather history, Joseph Ewing was the official weather observer for the town in 1926, when we reached 94 degrees on Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.