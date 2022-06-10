3 local 8th graders earn honors in UGRA art contest

The winners of UGRA’s River Clean Up Art Contest receive checks and certificates of achievement. From left are UGRA Natural Resources Specialist Matthew Wilkinson; second-place winner Ava Lea O’Donnell; first-place winner Leighton Hale; third-place winner Autumn Atkinson; and UGRA Board Treasurer and Education Committee Chair Maggie Snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.