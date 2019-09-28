A 20-hour, hands-on, exercise-filled Community Emergency Response Team basic training class is being offered by Kerr County on Oct. 4-6.
CERT is designed to prepare people to respond to their community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster, when emergency services are not yet at hand. Anyone interested in coming to the aid of their fellow citizens in a time of need and who wants the training to attain the skills necessary to respond in the face of a disaster is welcome to attend.
“By working together, CERT members can assist in saving lives and protecting property using the basic techniques taught in this course,” said William B. Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Topics for the course, which will start in the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, will include disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and CERT.
Training will be conducted Friday evening and then will span Saturday and Sunday. There will be a course review, final exam and disaster simulation.
For more information or to register, contact Thomas at 830-315-2430 or email him at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.