The road to the 2020 Olympics in Japan became a little clearer for those in shooting sports.
The first phase of trap and skeet shooting is being held in Kerrville at Hill Country Shooting Sports Center, and the first week wrapped with 10 men and 10 women advancing to the second phase of U.S. Olympic Team selection to be held next year in Arizona.
Leading the way for the men, was Derrick Mein who defeated Brian Burrows to claim the first leg of the selection process. Alex Rennert finished third.
Mein, a resident of Kansas, set a strong early tone by hitting 73 of 75 targets on the first day of competition. Mein came into the competition ranked 95th in the world. California's Burrows was ranked 68th coming into the competition.
On the women's side, Kayle Browning edged reigning World Champion Ashley Carroll by two points to claim the gold. Rachel Tozier finished third. Browning came into the competition ranked 27th in the world.
The women's field was loaded with eight world ranked competitors, including Julia Stallings, who won the national title earlier this year. Stallings finished sixth.
