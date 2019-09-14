Kathleen Hudson, award winning, educator, author, Texas music historian and producer of the Kerrville-based Texas Heritage Music Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Historical Commission.
The meeting will begin at noon in the historic Union Church building on the campus of Schreiner University.
Hudson, longtime professor at the university, will share her connection and interest in former Kerrville resident and “Father of Country Music” Jimmie Rodgers and will give an update on the annual Texas Heritage Days, which will take place Sept. 26-27 on the campus and in conjunction with Schreiner University.
The public is invited to attend Kerr County Historical Commission meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.