Millions of Americans face daily financial struggles and uphill battles to escape poverty. The ‘Love Beyond Late Bills’ program from the Salvation Army in Kerrville offers a way out of the financial stress, and they work year round to help families pay rent, utilities and provide food and shelter. The Kroc Center houses the Salvation Army in Kerrville.
“We have people coming through our doors every day seeking basic financial assistance, and asking if we are able to help them pay their overdue bills,” said Capt. Jeremiah Romack, program director. “Many people are coming to us for the first time, having never been in such dire financial need before.”
