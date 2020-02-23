When Michael Wingard’s parents decided they were moving from Montana to Kerrville, he didn’t know what to expect. He was going into the ninth grade, and all he had known was his life in Montana, which included his participation in the Boy Scouts.
Wingard, now a 17-year-old senior at Tivy High School, is on the cusp of earning his Eagle Scout — the top rank in Scouting, which now includes girls in its ranks.
Scouting, however, is facing the headwaters of an uncertain future as the national organization wrestles with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the wake of a decades old sexual abuse scandal that has left the organization vulnerable to lawsuits in certain states where the statue of limitations on sexual abuse claims has been extended.
In January, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints ended its century-old partnership with the Scouts — removing more than 400,000 members from the organization. The admission of girls and openly gay scoutmasters are cited as two of the reason the Mormons chose to leave Scouts.
However, the value of Scouts BSA, as it's now known since the inclusion of girls, was not lost for those who attended a breakfast fundraiser for the organization last week. The event was paid for by Kenneth O’Neal, who spoke about the importance of the organization and urged those in attendance to continue to support the mission of Scouting.
We’ve got almost 1,000 kids in Scouting here,” O’Neal said.
The Kerrville area currently supports four Boy Scout troops, and two Cub Scout packs. The enthusiasm for Scouting has not died down here and in 2019 there were 26 boys who earned the rank of Eagle.
Wingard points to the Scouts as the reason he’s been successful in his move from Montana to Texas, because he was welcomed and included.
A member of Troop 111, which is based out of Notre Dame Catholic Church, Wingard fondly recalls the first time he ever met members of the troop.
“I decided to go into a meeting with Troop 111 and check things out, as soon as I got there I was greeted with handshakes, they were asking my name, where I was from,” Wingard recalls. “So, right off the bat I knew these were Boy Scouts.”
From that singular experience, Wingard has been enmeshed with Troop 111, and is bullish about the future of Scouting.
“It’s a whole heck of a lot of fun,” Wingard said. “Not only is it fun but you just gain so many life skills. I have skills that I can truly apply, like life saving skills. I can be helpful.”
In fact, three of his fellow Scouts did exactly that when their Scoutmaster, Robert Collier, fell ill during a camping trip. On Thursday two of those Scouts were honored with an award for their efforts — Stephen Chapman and Clayton Gillen, who are both students at Our Lady of the Hills High School. A third member of the troop, Massone Sirianni, was not able to attend the event honoring them for their efforts to help the Scoutmaster.
It’s this kind of work that makes the Scouts still relevant and important to communities, according to Michael de los Santos, the CEO and Scout Executive of the Alamo Area Council.
“We are going to continue to serve Scouts and grow,” de los Santos said.
The Alamo Area Council serves 13 Texas counties, including Kerr County and much of the Hill Country. The council owns three camps, including the Bear Creek Camp in Hunt, where the Alamo Area will hold a council-wide campout next month that will attract more than 1,000 Scouts.
In Texas there were more than 130 men who were accused of sexual abuse by Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts or Explorer Scouts. An additional 100 complaints were filed, including one here in Kerrville in 1999, without documentation about the outcome of the complaint.
For years, the Boy Scouts put those accused of crimes on the ineligibility list. A 2012 ruling in the Oregon Supreme Court helped unseal the organization’s long held records — some dating back more than 70 years.
Since the revelations about abuse have come forward, de los Santos, along with other Scouting leaders, are quick to provide assurances that the organization has put in ample safeguards to vet volunteers and provide those children in the program with the awareness about potential abuse.
If you want to be involved in Scouting, to work with our youth, you must have gone through youth protection training,” de los Santos said. “There is training for all of our adult volunteers and there is also training for our youth to be aware of situations, to know what’s appropriate, and what’s not.”
One of the men in attendance at last week’s breakfast is John Anderson, who is one of the driving forces of building a new boating center and marina on the south shore of Nimitz Lake. Anderson said the opportunity to have sailing and rowing could help lead to another expansion of Hill Country Scouting through a Sea Scouts program.
“You have the opportunity to have a sailing school for young people,” Anderson said. “You could have Sea Scouts, because they could use the facility for sailing and any other type of boating.”
In the end, many say Scouting will continue to thrive for one important reason: “Not only (life saving skills) those skills, but the morals and the code that we follow,” Wingard said.
