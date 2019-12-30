Local corrections officer Stephen Walters passed away over the weekend after flu-related medical complications.
Walters came down with the flu a little over two weeks ago, indicated Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer in a Facebook post on Saturday. Complications had occurred, resulting in Walters being hospitalized in ICU in San Antonio. Hierholzer referred to Walters as an excellent employee, said he was extremely ill and asked for prayers.
“It is with great sadness that I must report the passing of our Corrections Officer,” Hierholzer posted on Sunday. “God has a more important mission for him. More will be released later, but please pray for his family.”
Walters was 43 years old and worked for the sheriff’s office since May 2007, Hierholzer said Monday. Walters is survived by his wife and four children.
More than 330 people had offered condolences on Facebook as of Monday morning. Other law enforcement agencies, such as the Kerrville Police Department and the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, also offered condolences.
"God Bless you Stephen Walters and what you and your Family gave to the citizens of Kerr County," Hierholzer posted.
