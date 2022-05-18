A 1,908-square-foot commercial building on 0.4591 acres appears to be under contract for purchase at 625 Sidney Baker St. next to Burger King.
The property, built in 1955, is owned by a life insurance company and is valued at $259,603, up 15.8% over the year before, according to Kerr Central Appraisal District records.
