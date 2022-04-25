The Parent-Teacher-Student Association of Hunt will sponsor a pancake dinner at the Hunt High School cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. All proceeds will go to the construction of tennis courts for the district.
The PTSA is hoping to raise $10,000 during this fundraiser, according to Luci Harmon, Hunt School superintendent.
