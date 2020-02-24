Dry weather is expected across the Hill Country most of the week.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible around daybreak today, but skies should clear out quickly behind a Pacific cold front.
Skies become partly sunny today with pleasant highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph behind a morning cold front.
Low humidity is expected behind the cold front.
Clear skies continue tonight. It will be colder with overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s.
Winds become light and variable overnight.
A stronger polar front tracks across the area Tuesday, bringing an increase in north winds. Highs end up in the 60s initially, but may fall into the 50s during the afternoon hours. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies and gusty winds continue Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.
A hard freeze is likely Wednesday night.
