City council marks final phase of street work

Kerrville City Council members recently gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Barnett Street as a part of the ongoing street repairs for the area. A bond in 2019 funded most of the repairs, but the council added $5.6 million to complete the project.
Kerrville City Council members gathered Friday, Feb. 18, to take part in a ribbon cutting on Barnett Street as part of the city of Kerrville’s multi-million dollar street reconstruction program.
In 2019, the city council approved the issuance of a $10.5 million bond that allocated funding for major street reconstruction and drainage improvements. The groundbreaking for significant street improvement efforts began in September 2020. This initial phase has been completed and consisted of reconstructing Plaza Drive, Water Street, Francisco Lemos Street, Stephanie Drive and Newton Street.
