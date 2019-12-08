The position of mayor for the city of Kerrville, as well as council member Places 3 and 4, are up for election in May 2020. Candidate applications are available for those interested in filing to be on the ballot.
Bill Blackburn currently serves as mayor. Judy Eychner holds the Place 3 position on council, and Delayne Sigerman holds Place 4.
Council members are elected at large and serve two-year terms. Those eligible must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters of Texas and must have lived in the city or an area annexed under the provision of the city charter for at least 12 months before the election.
Those eligible also must not hold any other elected office or employment with the city government. The only exception is if a council member is appointed to represent the council on a board, committee or commission.
Those interested in applying for a place on the ballot can pick up an application in the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 701 Main St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The candidate’s name and place for which they are filing must be affixed by the city secretary at the time of issuance of the petition and application.
Turning in an application costs $100; however, the filing fee will be waived if a petition includes the signatures of at least 100 qualified and registered city voters.
The first day for filing a petition and application is Jan. 15, and the last day to file is Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. The election takes place on May 2.
For information regarding the city election, contact the city secretary’s office at 830-258-1118.
